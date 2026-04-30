Nancy Guthrie case update: Neighbor worried kidnapping won't get solved; experts aim to build clearer suspect profile

“Learned a few new things from Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor. She is worried the case won’t be solved,” he wrote on X sharing a video of their interaction.

One of these neighbors spoke to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, who has been following the Guthrie case from the start.

It has been over two months since the reported disappearance and authorities are yet to name a suspect or announce Guthrie 's whereabouts. As the case drags on, Guthrie's neighbors have begun to worry that she may not be found and the case may go unsolved.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie , was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

What did Nancy Guthrie's neighbor say Entin spoke with Aldine, Guthrie's neighbor. Describing the neighborhood now, versus how it was at the start of the case, the woman said “It's quiet now,” and added that “everybody's gone,” signifying that the media focus and attention on the matter reduced over time. “It's quiet, but there's a sadness. Like we all miss Nancy,” she added.

The neighbor added that she thought of a ‘resolution’ in the Guthrie case everyday. The woman further continued “…figure out who took her and what happened, we'd love to know that.”

Entin also asked if she's spoken to the police about the kidnapping. While the woman noted that she'd spoken to the FBI, she said it was about letters sent to her house, addressed to Entin, which had wild theories about the Guthrie case.

Speaking of what the other neighbors are saying, the woman shared that it was mostly ‘sadness’ among them, and added that they'd ‘love to know what happened’. She also expressed hope that such a thing would not happen again.

The neighbor also added that people were still coming by and placing fresh flowers in front of Guthrie's memorial, just not as many as before.

“It's been three months, are you worried about it not getting solved?” Entin then asked the woman. “Well we think about it not getting solved,” she replied, adding “it's a worry for all of us.” The woman also noted how someone just ‘has to talk’ in terms of generating leads regarding the masked man on the video.

Notably, this is the closest authorities have come to sharing suspect details with the public.

Experts aim to build suspect profile Entin also shared that he was getting together with experts who would help in building the suspect profile. The journalist has a May 6 episode on the Guthrie case in the pipeline, where such topics are set to be broached.

NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery will have Dr. Ann Burgess, Dr. Gary Brocato, and Dr. Casey Jordan, three criminal profilers present. Their aim, along with Entin, will be to build a a clearer profile of the suspect, as per reports.

“I think people [will find the special] interesting because [the profilers] have some fascinating theories based on past cases they’ve worked, as well as statistics. They’re really focused on patterns in other crimes and kidnappings to help narrow down motive and who they think this [suspect] could be,” Entin said while speaking to Parade.