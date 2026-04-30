Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni's old videos surface as search continues; ‘creeps me out’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found, and while authorities look for the missing 84-year-old, interest in son-in-law Tommaso Cioni has only continued. Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law. (X/@missj75)

Officially, the Pima County Sheriff's Department – which is in charge of the case – and the FBI, who are assisting, have not provided any suspect name yet. However, public scrutiny has been directed towards Cioni and his wife, Guthrie's daughter, Annie. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that authorities might be considering Cioni as a suspect. Her report has been quashed squarely by the law and Pima County sheriff, Chris Nanos, came out and clarified that none of the Guthrie family members – including TODAY show host Savannah, and her brother Camron – were suspects in the kidnapping.

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However, interest in Cioni has continued especially because Guthrie is reported to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. The couple, who stay close to the octogenarian became among the last people to see her before she was taken, as Cioni reportedly dropped Guthrie home after dinner.

Amid continued interest in Cioni – and his personal life, old videos from his time as a teacher have surfaced. Far from the menacing imagery portrayed online, these clips from Basis Oro Valley, where he's a teacher, show Cioni in a very different light.