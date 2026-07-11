‘1,000 Missiles Locked and Loaded’: Donald Trump's new ‘decimate and destroy’ warning to Iran

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! ” he added.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump stated on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his warning to "decimate and destroy" Iran if the regime were to succeed in an assassination attempt against him.

Iran vows avenge since General Qasem Soleimani's death Since 2020, Iran has openly sought the assassination of the president in response to Trump's directive for the strike that led to the death of General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On Saturday, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and designated successor of the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a written threat directed at Trump and the United States.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers,” Khamenei stated in a message.

The isolated younger Khamenei, who was allegedly gravely injured in the airstrike that took his father's life on the war's inaugural day, expressed that it was the nation's demand to seek retribution for his father's demise.

This week in Tehran, banners proclaiming vengeance against Trump were prominently exhibited as Iranians made preparations for the burial of Ali Khamenei.

One sign, carried by numerous supporters of Khamenei during the burial ceremony on Thursday, stated, "WE WILL KILL TRUMP."

US and Iran war Trump issued a warning to Iran following the funeral of Ali Khamenei, during which there were explicit calls for his assassination. This incident further emphasizes the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly as a temporary agreement aimed at resolving the conflict falters amidst ongoing hostilities in the region.

Trump expressed his views on his Truth Social platform after high-ranking US officials urged Iran to publicly declare that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that vessels traversing this crucial passage will no longer face attacks.

To date, Tehran has refrained from making such a statement, maintaining instead that the strait remains under its jurisdiction and that it should be permitted to impose fees on ships passing through, thereby challenging long-standing norms that regard the strait as an international waterway.

In recent days, there have been numerous US airstrikes directed at Iran, accompanied by Iranian counterattacks against various nations throughout the Middle East. These military actions were provoked by Iran's assault on three vessels in the strait earlier this week.