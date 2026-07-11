Trump taken to hospital today? All we know about POTUS new Walter Reed visit amid health concerns
Donald Trump revealed he finished a physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, without specifying the date.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he had "just finished" a physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, although he did not indicate when this examination took place.
It remains uncertain whether Trump was discussing a new physical or if he was alluding to the one he underwent in late May, after which he stated that "everything checked out perfectly."
"I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right," the 80-year-old President stated in a Truth Social post.
Trump in ‘excellent health’, says WH physician
Trump's new physical comes a month after it was reported that the POTUS is in "excellent health."
According to a memo from the White House physician released following Trump's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked his third in-person medical examination in 13 months.
Also Read: Trump taken to hospital today? All we know about POTUS new Walter Reed visit amid health concerns
Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, stated in the memo that “He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief.” This memo was issued three days after his examination.
The memo said that Trump underwent a series of tests assessing cardiac function, eye health, and pulmonary function, among other areas. Barbabella noted that Trump's weight was recorded at 238 pounds — an increase of 14 pounds since his visit in April 2025 — with a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute. Additionally, Trump underwent a neurological examination that included cognitive function screening, which yielded a score of 30 out of 30, as reported by Barbabella.
Trump on medication to control cholesterol levels and to prevent cardiac issues
They physician further stated that Trump is currently on medication to manage his cholesterol levels and to prevent cardiac issues.
“The President remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations,” Barbabella stated. “Routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals. Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”
Trump's bruising on the hands and swelling in legs
The report also covered two matters that have garnered public interest in recent months: bruising on the hands and swelling in the legs. Barbabella linked the hand bruising to frequent handshaking along with aspirin consumption, emphasizing that the coagulation profile was normal.
They did not, however, provide details regarding the aspirin dosage.
Trump visited Walter Reed on two occasions last year — in April and October — and had two dental appointments in Florida this year: one in January and another in May.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More