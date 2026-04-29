Did Tommaso Cioni attend Olympic event after Nancy Guthrie reported missing? Fact-checking bizarre claim

Nancy Guthrie, who remained missing, was last seen at night on January 31, 2026 (ET) by Tommaso Cioni, the husband of Today co-host Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie. Following the FBI's release of images and videos featuring a masked person of interest in Nancy's case, the online community has been rife with speculations suggesting that Tommaso Cioni may be the abductor. In the midst of this, new allegations concerning his purported questionable actions just hours after the abduction have emerged. Tommaso Cioni, linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, is under scrutiny as he was the last to see her. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

What specific controversial actions did Cioni take following Nancy's abduction? Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, has kept a notably low profile since her kidnapping. However, public curiosity regarding him has not diminished, as he was the last person to see Nancy alive before her disappearance.

A journalist named Jonathan Lee Riches, commonly referred to as JLR, who has been extensively reporting on the Nancy case, recently posed a question to his X (formerly Twitter) followers: "What has Tommaso Cioni done to find Nancy Guthrie?"

“I don't think Tommaso has done anything,” one X user responded.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent explains why case details are being withheld: 'would light a fire'

Did Tommaso Cioni attend Olympic event? The person who wrote the tweet expressed that they found Tommaso's actions, occurring just hours after his mother-in-law's abduction, to be inappropriate. They claimed that the day following Nancy's disappearance, he attended an Olympic event instead of participating in the search for Annie Guthrie's mother.

According to the user on X, this was not the "correct thing to do," especially considering his positive relationship with Nancy. It is important to note that the assertion regarding Tommaso's presence at the Olympics has not been verified by the authorities conducting the investigation or by any reliable source, and it is solely based on speculation circulating online.