Nancy Guthrie: Masked man's strange actions near Tucson home catches eye; ‘surely kidnapper isn’t back…'

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after she was reported missing on February 1. Now, a video showing the actions of a masked man in a pickup truck, allegedly close to her home, has surfaced online. The clip has begun to catch a lot of eyes, due to the strangeness of it all. A masked man was seen in a video allegedly close to Nancy Guthrie's home and the actions have sparked a conversation. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before she was reported missing. It has been over two months since her reported disappearance and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI have publicly named any suspects in the matter.

The closest thing the public has is the photo of a masked man, and the clips from Guthrie's house which show the individual at her door. Thus, there has been an interest in the masked figure throughout as the search for the octogenarian continues. Further, authorities sought the door bell camera footage from many neighbors to try and piece together events on the night they believed Guthrie to have been taken.

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Amid this, an alleged Ring camera recording has been shared on X, showing a masked man allegedly close to Guthrie's house. Notably, the date of the footage is not mentioned, so it can't be said with certainty whether it is on the night of the disappearance or sometime around the time.