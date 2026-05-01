Nancy Guthrie update: What is ‘elimination murder’ theory? Expert claims abduction may be staged

The case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is seeing a new development as experts question whether her reported abduction was genuine or staged. A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report by International Business Times, what initially appeared to be a kidnapping involving ransom demands is now being reassessed due to the lack of proof of life and unusual elements surrounding the case.

What is the ‘elimination murder’ theory? Forensic psychologist Dr Gary Brucato has suggested the case could fall under what he describes as an “elimination murder.”

Speaking to TMZ, Brucato explained that in such cases, a victim may already be dead, while a secondary crime, such as a kidnapping, is staged to mislead investigators.

“When a ransom note is written, the person isn't even with us anymore… that is a phenomenon that in my work I have called elimination murder,” he said.

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Expert suspects staged abduction Brucato believes the circumstances point to more than a random crime. He outlined two possible scenarios: a failed ransom attempt, or a deliberate plan by someone who knew Guthrie.

According to him, the latter appears more likely, with the possibility that someone close to the victim created a “charade” to make a homicide appear like an abduction.

“The person behind the curtain… knew the victim,” he added, suggesting insider involvement.

Clues raise doubts about original narrative The expert also pointed to signs that the crime scene may have been staged. Investigators have reportedly ruled out common motives such as robbery or sexual assault, pointing instead to a more targeted intent.

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Forensic criminologist Dr Laura Pettler also raised concerns, noting that essential health-related items were left behind, casting doubt on whether the perpetrators intended to keep Guthrie alive.

Concerns over Guthrie’s survival continue to grow. Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente suggested she may have died early in the incident, possibly even before ransom negotiations began. A second ransom note reportedly included the phrase that she had “gone to be with God.”

With no confirmed proof of life and conflicting claims emerging, authorities are continuing their investigation.