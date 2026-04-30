While Nancy Guthrie remained missing, investigators involved in her kidnapping case have discovered potentially groundbreaking new evidence that may significantly alter the course of the probe and “light a fire on social media,” stated a former FBI agent acquainted with the case on Wednesday. Investigators have uncovered new evidence in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, including her fitness tracker and DNA from a nearby SUV. (REUTERS)

Nancy Guthrie's personal belongings found The Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a search warrant executed on Tuesday night at a property in Longmont revealed personal belongings of Guthrie, which included her fitness tracker that still had heart rate data from the morning of her abduction on March 12, IBT Australia reported. Forensic teams also retrieved DNA and fingerprints from an abandoned SUV located near the Superior jogging trail, which correspond to a person of interest who had been previously interviewed but has not been publicly identified.

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Former FBI special agent makes bombshell statement Retired FBI special agent Mark Lageman, who has experience with high-profile abduction cases, examined the information provided by law enforcement and characterized the recent discoveries as potentially transformative, as per IBT Australia.

“This kind of physical evidence linking a suspect to both the vehicle and the victim's belongings would light a fire on social media if released,” Lageman stated. “In today's environment, one solid piece of forensics can generate millions of tips overnight.”

FBI probing new DNA evidence The latest update seems to have originated from NewsNation, which reported that the FBI is currently examining new evidence, including hairs discovered in Guthrie’s residence, as per a source familiar with the investigation.

The FBI has chosen not to comment and instead referred to a statement issued by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which indicated that it has collaborated with the FBI since the onset of this investigation.

The department faced significant backlash later that day after it shared a post stating, “Update: Nancy has been located.” This referred to a different person, Nancy Radakovich, who had been found. The post went viral, accumulating nearly 700,000 views.

Shortly after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the peobe experienced its most significant breakthrough on February 10 when the FBI released video and images of a masked individual approaching her home on the night she vanished. The footage was retrieved from her Google Nest doorbell camera, despite her not being subscribed to a service that archives security video.

The FBI estimated that the people stands between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average physique. He was seen carrying a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, which is exclusively available at Walmart.