Is Walmart open or closed on Easter? Here's everything you need to know about US stores

Easter will take place on April 5, Sunday, a significant Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter Sunday 2026: Several stores, including Lowe's and Macy's, will be closed, while Walmart and Trader Joe's maintain regular hours. (Unsplash)

This day comes after a 40-day duration referred to as Lent, and the date of its observance varies each year since it is classified as one of the several “moveable feasts” within the liturgical calendar, according to History Channel.

Some restaurant and grocery store chains will remain closed on Easter this year, and the same applies to some retail chains.

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Which stores will be closed on Easter this year? The following retailers are expected to be closed on Sunday, April 5:

Target

Costco

Sam's Club

Lowe's

Kohl's

Burlington

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Michaels

Hobby Lobby

Dick's Sporting Goods

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods

Macy's

Aldi

Apple

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

JCPenney

Which stores will be operating on Easter this year? Some stores will remain open, while others will operate for shortened hours:

Walmart – Operating at regular hours

Wegmans - Operating at regular hours, with some departments having reduced hours

IKEA – Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. – Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Depot – Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy - Open. Hours differ by location

FAQs Is Kroger open on Easter? Yes, the majority of Kroger-owned stores are expected to maintain their regular hours on Easter. However, some may operate with reduced hours. The Kroger Co. Family of Stores encompasses Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s Food and Drug.

Is T.J. Maxx open on Easter? No, T.J. Maxx, along with other stores under the TJX umbrella such as HomeGoods and Marshalls, will not be open on Easter.

Is Trader Joe's open on Easter? Yes, the majority of Trader Joe's locations will be operational on Easter. Please verify the hours with your specific store.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter? Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Easter.