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    Is Walmart open or closed on Easter? Here's everything you need to know about US stores

    Easter falls on April 5, commemorating Jesus Christ's resurrection after Lent. Check out which retailers will operate or remain closed on Easter Sunday.

    Updated on: Apr 05, 2026 7:14 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
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    Easter will take place on April 5, Sunday, a significant Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

    Easter Sunday 2026: Several stores, including Lowe's and Macy's, will be closed, while Walmart and Trader Joe's maintain regular hours. (Unsplash)
    Easter Sunday 2026: Several stores, including Lowe's and Macy's, will be closed, while Walmart and Trader Joe's maintain regular hours. (Unsplash)

    This day comes after a 40-day duration referred to as Lent, and the date of its observance varies each year since it is classified as one of the several “moveable feasts” within the liturgical calendar, according to History Channel.

    Some restaurant and grocery store chains will remain closed on Easter this year, and the same applies to some retail chains.

    Also Read: NASA's Artemis II: Astronauts pay structure revealed, here's how much they make during historic mission

    Which stores will be closed on Easter this year?

    The following retailers are expected to be closed on Sunday, April 5:

    Target

    Costco

    Sam's Club

    Lowe's

    Kohl's

    Burlington

    Office Depot and OfficeMax

    Michaels

    Hobby Lobby

    Dick's Sporting Goods

    TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods

    Macy's

    Aldi

    Apple

    Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

    JCPenney

    Which stores will be operating on Easter this year?

    Some stores will remain open, while others will operate for shortened hours:

    Walmart – Operating at regular hours

    Wegmans - Operating at regular hours, with some departments having reduced hours

    IKEA – Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Tractor Supply Co. – Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Home Depot – Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    CVS Pharmacy - Open. Hours differ by location

    FAQs

    Is Kroger open on Easter?

    Yes, the majority of Kroger-owned stores are expected to maintain their regular hours on Easter. However, some may operate with reduced hours. The Kroger Co. Family of Stores encompasses Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s Food and Drug.

    Is T.J. Maxx open on Easter?

    No, T.J. Maxx, along with other stores under the TJX umbrella such as HomeGoods and Marshalls, will not be open on Easter.

    Is Trader Joe's open on Easter?

    Yes, the majority of Trader Joe's locations will be operational on Easter. Please verify the hours with your specific store.

    Is Whole Foods open on Easter?

    Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Easter.

    Is CVS open on Easter?

    Yes, CVS will be open on Easter; however, the hours for stores and pharmacies may differ by location.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More

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