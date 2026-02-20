Amazon Is Now America’s Biggest Company. Its 17-Year Journey to Surpass Walmart.

For nearly two decades, Walmart has been the country’s largest company by revenue, a status it touted to prospective hires, employees and suppliers. It called itself a “Fortune 1” company. Last year, Amazon added same-day grocery delivery in more than 2,300 towns. On Thursday, Walmart lost its crown. Amazon.com—a 31-year-old company—surpassed 63-year-old Walmart as the country’s largest company by annual revenue. Walmart had $713.2 billion in sales in the year through Jan. 31, compared with Amazon’s $716.9 billion for its most recent full year, a narrow difference that has been years in the making. It marks the rapid rise of Amazon, from its beginnings as an online bookseller started in Jeff Bezos’ garage to a behemoth seeking to dominate the corporate landscape from cloud computing, artificial intelligence and entertainment to online sales. For Walmart, it highlights the reality that Amazon’s sales are growing faster than its own. Last year, Amazon’s sales grew 12.4% while Walmart clocked 4.7% growth. As Amazon grew over decades, Walmart had to change its own business model to adapt, said Bill Simon, former Walmart U.S. CEO through 2014. In that way, Walmart was “driving the bus and now they are riding the bus,” Simon said. Inside Walmart, leadership has prepared for years to lose the title, according to people familiar with the matter. Some have been surprised it didn’t happen faster. Top executives have reframed the company’s goals to more often focus on becoming “America’s favorite place to shop,” rather than the biggest or growing fast. At a company meeting for store leadership last week in Houston, signs promoted the idea of being the favorite.In past job listings, Walmart often touted the idea that working for the “Fortune 1” company was a perk, a reference to its place atop the Fortune 500. Most of its job listings appear to have been scrubbed of the term.

A spokeswoman for Walmart declined to comment. Amazon declined to comment on surpassing Walmart in revenue, but a spokeswoman said the company delivered at its fastest speeds in 2025 and 100 million people ordered items for same-day delivery. Walmart has held the title as the biggest company by revenue since 2001 when it stole the accolade from Exxon Mobil. For years, the two companies had jockeyed for the bragging right until 2009 when Walmart claimed it—and every year until now. “I’ll say the pace of change in retail is accelerating,” Walmart’s CEO John Furner told analysts Thursday. “For Walmart, the future is fast, convenient and personalized.” Amazon has steadily grown as it funneled cash into its online business, adding new categories of goods, including high-ticket items such as luxury handbags and cars. That has helped grow sales of many of those categories faster than Walmart. The online retail giant is also investing $4 billion to build a network of same-day delivery hubs in rural America. Last year, Amazon added same-day grocery delivery in more than 2,300 towns because it has found speedier delivery times lead to more frequent shopping by customers. Such investments have helped Amazon build market share. As of last fall, it accounted for around 9% of total U.S. retail spending, according to data from PYMNTS Intelligence, a research firm. That’s a leap from its prepandemic share of around 6%. Walmart accounts for around 7.6% of total retail spending, said the firm, about steady with its prepandemic percentage. Consumers have responded to Amazon’s offerings. Kevin Mathew of Houston was in the market last February for a Hyundai Elantra N, a sporty version of the four-door sedan, when he decided to give Amazon’s fledgling auto-sales program a try. “I was done in 30 minutes, top to bottom,” said Mathew, 37 years old. “When was the last time you bought a car in less than an hour?”

