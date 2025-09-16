Costco recalls Kirkland Prosecco in 11 states: Here's why

Costco has issued a recall for bottles of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene after warning that some bottles may shatter unexpectedly, even when unopened. The letter was shared with all the customers who purchased the wine between April 25 and August 26, 2025. Costco recalls Kirkland Prosecco in 11 US States.(AP)

The retailer said the safety alert applies to all the bottles purchased between April 25 and August 26, 2025, in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, and is instructing buyers to dispose of the bottles immediately.

This recall comes just a week after Costco recalled the Dubai-style Chocolate. In a statement published on the website, the product was recalled because the allergen printed on the packaging list was incorrect.

Costco’s instructions to members

In a letter sent to members, Costco warned: “Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass.”

The retailer asked buyers to wrap the bottles in paper towels, seal them inside a plastic bag, and place them in the trash. Customers are not to return the bottles to Costco stores. Instead, members can claim a full refund by presenting the recall letter at their nearest Costco warehouse. The alert applies only to item #1879870. Costco did not disclose the number of bottles involved in the recall, the New York Post reported.

Ethica Wines, the distributor, is handling consumer questions and can be reached at customercare@ethicawines.com or (786) 810-7132 during business hours, Monday through Friday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Costco said in its notice.

Costco new membership rules

The recall comes as Costco enforces a new shopping-hours policy that has drawn criticism from some members. As of August 31, Executive members, who pay $130 a year, now have exclusive access to early shopping hours, one hour earlier on weekdays and Sundays, and 30 minutes earlier on Saturdays.

Gold Star and Business members, who pay $65 annually, no longer have early entry. The company says the change rewards loyalty and helps reduce crowding in stores.

Some Costco workers and members expressed frustration on Reddit, pointing out staffing shortages and comparing the policy to Sam’s Club, which has long offered tiered access.

Despite the complaints, Costco confirmed the policy is now being strictly enforced across all locations.

