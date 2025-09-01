Costco’s new policy for Executive Members: Privileges, timings and disadvantages

Costco’s policy that allows Executive Members “exclusive earlier shopping hours” will go into effect after the Labor Day weekend, according to USA Today. Non-Executive members will not have access to Costco stores before 10 AM on weekdays and Sundays, and 9:30 AM on Saturdays, from September 1, as per the policy. Costco's new policy to take effect on September 1 onwards.(Bloomberg)

Costco first announced the policy in June with a grace period. “As of June 30, 2025, exclusive earlier shopping hours for Executive members may be available at your local warehouse,” the global retail giant had posted on their website.

Costco’s new policy

With the $130-a-year Executive Membership, a customer will now be able to enter Costco stores one hour before other members on all weekdays and Sundays. Executive members will be given an exclusive 30-minute shopping window on Saturdays.

Starting September 1, Gold Star ($65/year) and Business members ($65/year) will be prohibited from entering the Costco stores during the “earlier shopping hours” reserved for Executive Members.

As a result, non-Executive Members who attempt to enter Costco stores before 10 AM will be turned away. Costco told Business Insider that the move was meant to “reward” the loyalty of its Executive Members.

Perks of Costco memberships

Besides access to early shopping hours, an Executive Membership for $130 per year allows a customer a 2% cashback on purchases, as per Costco’s website. On the other hand, a Gold Membership, priced at $65 per year, provides standard access. Business Membership for $65 per year tries to help small business owners make satisfying purchases at Costco stores.

FAQs:

How much does Costco’s Executive Membership cost a customer?

Costco’s Executive Membership costs each customer $130 per year.

What is the privilege that Costco’s Executive Members now enjoy?

Costco’s Executive Members have been given access to exclusive early shopping hours.

Can I enter Costco stores before 10 AM on weekdays and Sundays with a Gold Membership?

No, you cannot enter Costco stores before 10 AM on weekdays and Sundays with a Gold Membership.