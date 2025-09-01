Labor Day weekend 2025: Beach closures across US over fecal contamination

Thousands of people across the United States have been advised to avoid beaches and coastal waters on the Labor Day holiday. Authorities reported high levels of fecal contamination and bacteria at several beaches, making swimming and water activities risky, USA Today reported. Labor Day 2025: Authorities reported high levels of fecal contamination and bacteria at many beaches in the US.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Beaches are a popular destination during the summer and holidays like Labor Day. However, closures fecal contamination and high levels of bacteria remain a matter of concern.

According to the outlet, several beaches on the East Coast, from Maine to Florida, are under caution advisories or have been closed entirely. In the Midwest, several beaches were also affected, with officials warning of wildlife-related contamination.

West Coast closures

On the west coast, the Imperial Beach shoreline, Silver Strand, and Coronado were closed as of August 31. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also issued warnings for Topanga Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, and Santa Monica.

Why are the beaches facing closure?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, fecal contamination in water can come from sewage leaks, stormwater runoff, failing septic systems, and animal waste.

Contaminated water can cause a range of illnesses, such as diarrhea, skin rashes, respiratory infections, and even more serious health conditions. The U.S. Geological Survey warns that millions of Americans fall sick each year from swimming in polluted waters, though many cases go unreported.

This is not the first time beaches have faced closures. A report from Environment America in July 2025 found that 61 per cent of US beaches had unsafe contamination levels in 2024. More than 7,500 advisories and closures were issued that year, affecting one out of every 15 swimming days.

Other risks

In Vermont, more than 20 beaches were closed this weekend due to toxic cyanobacteria blooms, also known as blue-green algae, The Burlington Free Press reported. These blooms release harmful toxins that can cause rashes, vomiting, abdominal pain, and even liver damage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Ocean Service advises people to avoid swimming after heavy rains or if the water looks unusual, and to always check local advisories before entering the water.

FAQs:

Q1: Why are beaches closing this Labor Day weekend?

Beaches are closing due to high levels of fecal contamination and unsafe bacteria found in the water.

Q2: What illnesses can contaminated water cause?

It can cause stomach problems, skin rashes, respiratory infections, and other serious illnesses.

Q3: How can swimmers stay safe?

Avoid swimming after heavy rain, check local health advisories, and stay away from water that looks or smells unusual.