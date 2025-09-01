What is Labor Day? List of stores open and closed in US on Monday

The US is gearing up for Labor Day and preparations are well under way. The White House has put out several posts to that effect as well. However, given that it is a widely observed holiday, there might be questions about which services are available and what will remain closed. Retailers like Target will operate normally.(Getty Images via AFP)

Before getting to that, here is a brief look at what Labor Day is.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September. It is an ‘annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers’, the Department of Labor explains.

This holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday so their efforts and contributions towards America's strength, well-being, and prosperity would be recognized.

Labor Day 2025: What's open and what's closed?

Government offices and banks will remain closed for Labor Day. Among retailers, Costco warehouses will be closed. The United States Postal Service will not be picking up or delivering mail, nor will UPS. However, UPS Express Critical will operate as usual.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, FedEx office – offering printing services – will have modified hours, while FedEx Custom Critical will remain open, CNN reported.

While banks will remain closed, ATMs will function. The NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange will remain closed. State and local courts, along with administrative offices will also be closed, as will be federal offices and government buildings like the DMV or public libraries.

Amog retailers that'll remain open are Aldi, which will operate on limited hours, while most Whole Foods locations will also stay open, but customers should check hours for local stores, the publication noted. Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Pick ‘n Save, Harris Teeter, and Fred Meyer will all operate as per usual hours. Major retailers like Walmart and Target will operate normally, as will Home Depot. Meanwhile, Walgreens will follow regular hours, but most of its pharmacies, barring the 24-hour spots and select locations, will also be closed. CVS stores and pharmacies, while open, may have varying timings based on locations.