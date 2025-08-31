'Workers Over Billionaires' protests on Labor Day: Why unions and activists are marching on September 1

Labor Day is shaping up to be more than barbecues and parades this year. According to Axios, thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets on Monday under the banner of “Workers Over Billionaires,” a coordinated push led by the AFL-CIO and dozens of allied groups. Unions and activists to protest on Labor Day.(AFP)

Organizers say more than 1,000 separate events were already scheduled by Saturday. The list of groups backing the effort stretches across labor, education, and grassroots activism: the National Education Association, Bargaining for the Common Good, Indivisible, Working Families Party, MoveOn, Public Citizen, and the American Federation of Teachers.

The May Day Strong coalition, which staged large anti-billionaire demonstrations back on May 1, has also thrown its weight behind the Labor Day actions.

The message from organizers

“This isn’t just about policy - it is about building meaningful worker power to fight back and build a movement rooted in real life, led by real people,” organizers told Axios.

Their slogans are designed to keep the focus on rank-and-file workers: “From warehouses to kitchens, from schools to streets - we are saying it loud, we are saying it proud: Workers over billionaires now!”

That messaging sets the tone for what they hope will be one of the largest coordinated labor-related demonstrations of the year.

Also read: Labor Day: Americans to see lowest gas prices since 2020, White House says Trump ‘delivered’

Spotlight on New York City

One of the most high-profile rallies will hit Midtown Manhattan. Thousands of restaurant workers plan to gather outside Trump Tower between 2 and 4 p.m. ET.

According to Axios, the group will stage what they’re calling a “restaurant in the street,” serving tacos as part of the action. The food choice isn’t random - it’s tied to the acronym TACO, which protest leaders say stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

That particular demonstration is expected to draw national media coverage, as both Trump’s political profile and wealth inequality remain flashpoints in the broader labor movement.

Organizers say the goal across all events is straightforward: highlight the widening gulf between everyday workers and America’s richest, and remind the public that Labor Day is meant to honor workers - not billionaires.

FAQs

Who is organizing the Labor Day protests?

The AFL-CIO is leading, with backing from groups like the NEA, MoveOn, and the American Federation of Teachers, Axios reports.

How many events are planned?

More than 1,000 protests were scheduled as of Saturday, according to Axios.

Where is the biggest protest expected?

Thousands of restaurant workers are set to rally outside Trump Tower in New York City.

What does TACO stand for in the protest?

Protesters say it means “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Which coalition joined after May 1 rallies?

The May Day Strong coalition is part of the Labor Day effort.