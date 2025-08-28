Labor Day: Americans to see lowest gas prices since 2020, White House says Trump ‘delivered’

Average gas prices in the United States over the Labor Day weekend have been forecast to be the lowest since 2020, when the country was massively hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrating the same, a White House spokesperson told the New York Post that President Donald Trump “delivered” whatever he had promised to the people. A White House spokesperson said that Donald Trump had delivered on his promise of low gas prices.(REUTERS)

Also read: Labor Day 2025: What's open and closed on federal holiday? Grocery stores, mail services and more

Labor Day: Gas prices in the US

In a recent analysis, GasBuddy projected the average gas prices in the country to be at $3.15 per gallon.

This will make it 14 cents cheaper compared to last year's prices, according to the New York Post. The report added that the last time gas prices were that low was during Labor Day in 2021. At that time, the price of the fuel stood at $3.16 a gallon. In the year before that, the price was $2.22 on average in the US.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said people in the country have been able to save large amounts of money at the pump “all summer long with the cheapest gas prices in 5 years.”

Rogers noted that the US President had made a promise to the Americans to “unleash American energy and make everyday life more affordable for families, and he delivered.”

GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan, who serves as the head of petroleum analysis, said this year it has been the "cheapest summer" for all people hitting the roads since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, De Haan suggested that this trend is not for a short period, as it is expected to continue further, with expectations that the national average price for gas could come down below the $3 per gallon mark this fall.

“I remain optimistic that as cooler weather invades, gas prices too, will seasonally cool off,” New York Post quoted De Haan as stating.

Also read: Alligator Alcatraz shutting down ‘within a few days’ as the last detainees expected to be gone: Report

Gas prices in the US come down: Why does it matter?

Ahead of Labor Day on September 1, 2025, several people in the United States are expected to travel to various places during the holiday weekend. Consumer costs will remain a key battleground during the upcoming midterm elections in the country, Axios reported.

As per The Hill, gasoline prices in almost half of the states in the country have witnessed a jump during the last month, mainly because of the localized refinery outages.

These are now expected to come down amid predictions over the softening of oil supply-demand balances. However, the electricity prices continue to remain up.

FAQs:

When is Labor Day in the US?

It is observed on the first Monday in the month of September every year.

Is Labor Day a federal holiday?

Yes, federal employees remain on leave on this day, while most of the government services remain suspended.

What will be the average gas price in the US during the Labor Day weekend?

It is predicted to be at $3.15 per gallon.