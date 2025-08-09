Emory Point shooter targeted CDC building, blamed 'sickness' on COVID-19 vaccine

The suspect in the shooting inside Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday targeted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention owing to his anger over the COVID-19 vaccine. CNN reported citing a law enforcement official who said that after speaking to the suspect's family they got to know that the suspect was either sick or believed he was sick and blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his sickness.

A man holds a sign as demonstrators gather outside of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 25. (Representational)(REUTERS)