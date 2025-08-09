Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Emory Point shooter targeted CDC building, blamed 'sickness' on COVID-19 vaccine

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 05:10 am IST

Emory University shooting suspect targeted CDC over anger at COVID-19 vaccine, believing it caused his illness, per law enforcement via CNN.

The suspect in the shooting inside Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday targeted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention owing to his anger over the COVID-19 vaccine. CNN reported citing a law enforcement official who said that after speaking to the suspect's family they got to know that the suspect was either sick or believed he was sick and blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his sickness.

A man holds a sign as demonstrators gather outside of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 25. (Representational)(REUTERS)
This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
