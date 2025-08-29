Labor Day 2025: Costco stores to remain closed nationwide on September 1

Costco shoppers will need to adjust their plans this holiday weekend. The wholesale giant is closing all its 634 stores across the United States on Monday, September 1, 2025 in observance of Labor Day. This is in line with Costco’s long standing tradition of closing down operations on major US federal holidays. According to Newsweek, the company has kept this policy in place as part of their overall effort to support employees and work life balance. Costco stores will remain shut on September 1, 2025.(AP)

Labor Day weekend in US

Labor Day, observed annually on the first Monday in September, is a day to honor American workers, besides marking the unofficial end of summer. It’s a day for family gatherings and sports. For many families it is also back to school season.

While Costco will be closed, most of the other grocery and retail chains, such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Aldi, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale, plan to remain open, but some of them may have reduced working hours.

Costco’s holiday policy

Every year, Costco remains out of services across the country during seven major holidays. Among these are:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

This practice, the company says, ensures employees get guaranteed time off for important holidays.

Labor Day: What to know about it?

The holiday dates back to the late 19th century, when labor activists pushed for a day to celebrate the nation’s workforce.

Oregon was the first state to recognize Labor Day in 1887, followed by several others. In 1894, Congress officially established it as a federal holiday.

Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek earlier this year that Costco’s approach reflects its broader commitment to integrity and values, adding that the company has seen strong customer support despite closing on holidays.

Costco stores in the US will re-open with normal hours on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Shoppers are advised to plan ahead if they need bulk items for their holiday celebrations.

FAQs:

Will Costco remain open on Labor Day 2025?

No, all 634 Costco stores in the US will be closed on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Which holidays does Costco remain out of service every year?

Costco shuts down for seven major US holidays, including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

When will Costco reopen after Labor Day?

Stores will reopen on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with regular business hours.