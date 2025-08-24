NYC beaches open again after Hurricane Erin: Will Jersey Shore beaches be open?

Beaches across New York City opened Saturday, August 23, after Hurricane Erin moved past the Atlantic, according to ABC7 News. Officials are warning that even with sunny skies and warmer weather, strong rip currents make swimming dangerous. Authorities urge visitors to enter the water only when lifeguards are on duty. During the summer season, lifeguards work daily from 10 AM to 6 PM (local time), according to the NYC Parks Department. A man stands on a beach, following the passage of Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.(REUTERS)

The reopening follows a three-day closure while Erin impacted beaches facing the Atlantic, including locations in the city, on Long Island, and along the Jersey Shore.

Long Island beaches welcome swimmers but with caution

On Long Island, Long Beach in Nassau County was expected to reopen for swimming on Saturday. Suffolk County beaches remained closed at least through Saturday morning as lifeguards monitored red flag conditions, ABC7 News noted.

Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that swimming resumed at Jones Beach State Park, while only knee-deep wading was allowed at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon. She said lifeguards would continue watching for rough surf, strong rip currents, and potential flooding over the weekend.

Other Long Island areas also felt Hurricane Erin’s effects. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services extended closures for all Atlantic Ocean beaches and southern Fishers Island beaches until Saturday morning. Rough waves, strong rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion are among ongoing concerns.

Moreover, a summer festival at Jones Beach has been postponed. Easthampton reopened beaches to foot traffic only, keeping swimming and beach driving off-limits. ABC7 News confirmed that Long Beach anticipated resuming swimming by Saturday.

Jersey Shore remains under caution

New Jersey officials have not yet announced weekend beach plans. Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Thursday after strong winds and waves flooded streets and eroded beaches. Murphy warned that "life-threatening rip currents will be present at all ocean beaches across the state" and wrote on social media, "Absolutely no one should be in the water today or tomorrow.”

Despite warnings, some swimmers in Sea Bright ignored signs and tested the waves. With no lifeguards on duty, the risk remains high. Officials continue urging patience.

Some Jersey Shore towns saw street flooding during Thursday night’s high tide. Avalon’s main street turned into a temporary river, and Margate experienced similar conditions.

