Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Hurricane Erin: What category is the tropical storm?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 12:48 pm IST

Hurricane Erin poses a threat to the East Coast, prompting evacuation orders in North Carolina with winds reaching 110 mph.

Hurricane Erin, the first named hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, is keeping much of the East Coast on edge this week.

Hurricane Erin, classified as a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, is impacting the East Coast. (Photo by Handout / NOAA / AFP) (AFP)
Hurricane Erin, classified as a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, is impacting the East Coast. (Photo by Handout / NOAA / AFP) (AFP)

While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the United States, its size and strength have already triggered evacuation orders in North Carolina’s Outer Banks and warnings up and down the coast.

What category is Hurricane Erin?

As of late Wednesday night, Erin was classified as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

The storm’s center was located about 215 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 485 miles west of Bermuda, moving north at 16 mph.

The hurricane’s outer bands were already “brushing” parts of the Outer Banks by Wednesday evening, bringing strong winds and the risk of coastal flooding. Forecasters warned that dangerous surf and rip currents would continue along much of the East Coast, advising beachgoers to stay out of the water.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency ahead of the impact. “When there is flooding, there is great risk of death, and what we don't want is for people to die,” Stein said during a briefing.

“If you have not evacuated, make sure you batten down the hatches.”

Erin’s exploded to a Category 5 hurricane last Saturday, before weakening again. By Wednesday, it had dropped to Category 2, just shy of being considered a major hurricane, which begins at Category 3 with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The NHC said Erin is expected to weaken by Thursday night or Friday. The storm is forecast to remain a hurricane into the weekend before transitioning into a post-tropical system by Saturday.

