Inside the $300M Aspen estate: All about 'US most expensive home' listed on market

A $300 million 18-bedroom home in Aspen, Colorado, that hit the market recently has been termed as ‘America's most expensive listing’, realtor.com reported. Owned by California billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the home was built in 1994 along the Roaring Fork River. America’s most expensive home hits the market with $300 million price tag.(Representative image/Unsplash)

All about the Aspen estate

With an eye-watering price of $300 million, the property includes several unique features. As per Sotheby’s realty, at “the heart of the estate is a grand 18,466-square-foot residence fondly known as Little Lake Lodge, set beside a pristine, private lake amid thoughtfully chosen native landscaping and preserved wild flora.”

Negotiations with Pitkin County have allowed for the construction of a second 19,750 square foot residence in the future, which is far beyond the current permitted maximum house size of 9,250 square feet in the area.

The 74-acre property, nestled among the Rocky Mountains, has been constructed by Rowland + Broughton, an award-winning architectural firm. An infinity pool, guest homes, separate staff accommodations, and several garages are included as part of the compound. Situated on 161 Stillwater Road in Aspen, the compound has four partial and 20 full bathrooms.

A Forbes report stated that over the years, the Resnicks hosted parties attended by personalities like Barbra Streisand, Diane Keaton, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Who are Lynda and Stewart Resnick?

The couple co-founded Wonderful Company, a healthy food and drink brand. As per a Forbes report, Lynda and Stewart Resnick have a combined net worth of $12.6 billion. Their company is listed among the largest farming operations in the US, the outlet reported.

The Resnicks are known as the world's leading grower of tree nuts as well as the largest citrus grower in the United States. They have pledged over $2 billion to charitable causes such as climate change research.

