Adam Demos' mother passes away after 16-year cancer battle, actor pens heartfelt tribute: ‘Don’t know what life…'

Actor Adam Demos has shared heartbreaking news about the passing of his mother, Lindy. The Australian star, known for Sex/Life, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram over the weekend, confirming she died after a long battle with cancer. Adam Demos announces the death of his mother Lindy.(Instagram/adam_demos)

Adam Demos' mother passes away

Along with a photo of the two embracing, Demos wrote that his mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer nearly 16 years ago and at the time was only given a year to live. “The brightest and bravest soul there is,” he said, calling her the clearest example of strength and joy.

Demos, 40, said his mom raised him on her own and that the pair had always been inseparable. “It’s been her and I against it all and my biggest honor to be her son,” he explained, adding that she was not only his mother but also his “best mate and my biggest inspiration.”

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could break Messi’s Instagram record with viral engagement post

Adam Demos' emotional tribute to his mother

The actor admitted the loss has left him in what he described as a “strange club” of only children whose parents are both gone. He wrote, "I don’t know what life looks like without her. I don’t need answers now. What I do know is I’m not alone, I have an abundance of love and support that I truly didn’t think was possible. They have not allowed me once to feel that I am doing this on my own. From Australia to LA etc they have shown up in a way I didn’t think was possible and I have no idea how I get through it without them. You all know who you are and I love you more than words."

Demos also thanked the medical staff who cared for his mother over the years, singling out the Warrigal team who helped during her last week in palliative care. He said the kindness they showed his mother will stay with him forever.

He concluded the message saying the best way forward is to carry her outlook and integrity with him. He wrote, "Best thing I can do now is make sure I try and navigate life with the outlook and integrity she lived with, with the wonder and joy of it all and take her wherever I go. Thanks again to everyone who loved and supported my mum." Friends, including Isla Fisher and Josh Lucas, offered condolences, praising Lindy’s strength and spirit.

FAQs

Who is Adam Demos?

Adam Demos is an Australian actor best known for his role in Netflix’s Sex/Life. He has also appeared in several TV shows and films.

Who was Lindy Demos?

Lindy Demos was Adam Demos’ mother. She raised him as a single parent and was described by him as his “biggest inspiration” and “best mate.”

How did Lindy Demos pass away?

She passed away after living with stage 4 cancer for about 16 years. Despite being given a year to live at the time of diagnosis, she defied the odds for over a decade.