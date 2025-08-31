Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release window, production update, what to expect and more

(Disclaimer: The following contains major spoilers for Ginny & Georgia) Ginny & Georgia season 4 details.(Instagram/@netflix)

Netflix’s popular drama Ginny & Georgia is officially coming back for a fourth season, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. The show, which has become one of Netflix’s most-watched dramas, was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 back in May 2023. Now, after the success of Season 3, all eyes are on the new chapter.

Season 3’s success on Netflix

Season 3 dropped on June 5, 2025, and was a total hit. According to the streaming giant's official website, the series stayed in the global top 10 on Netflix for 6 weeks and got over 53 million views (560.9 million hours) worldwide. It was also the 10th most-watched show on the Netflix Engagement Report for 2025 so far, showing just how strong its audience remains.

Production timeline for Season 4

According to reports by What’s on Netflix, the writers wrapped up Season 4 in August 2025, confirming that filming will officially begin on September 29, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. Production will go until February 25, 2026, so the season will probably not be available until mid to late 2026. Like earlier seasons, this one will also run under a secret codename, this time called “Good Company.”

What to expect in Season 4?

Season 4 will carry the theme of “Cycles and Origins.” A major twist is that Georgia is pregnant, though the father’s identity, Paul or Joe, remains a mystery. The season will also explore Georgia’s troubled past and introduce her estranged family, including her mom, dad, and abusive stepfather.

Meanwhile, creator Sarah Lampert revealed in an interview with TUDUM that Ginny will undergo a major transformation, developing a new “badass” persona. She will also reconnect with her dad, Zion, as they plan a trip to Korea. The season will focus heavily on how Georgia’s choices have affected her children, especially as Ginny and Austin begin mirroring her manipulative behaviors.

Will there be a Season 5?

Series creator Sarah Lampert told Deadline that while she originally planned to end the story at Season 4, the writers have discovered there’s more story left to tell. Whether Netflix orders a Season 5 remains to be seen.

FAQs

Q1: When will Ginny & Georgia Season 4 be released?

Likely in mid-to-late 2026, after production wraps in early 2026.

Q2: Where is Season 4 being filmed?

Filming is taking place in Toronto, Canada.

Q3: What is the main theme of Season 4?

“Cycles and Origins,” focusing on Georgia’s past and its impact on her family.