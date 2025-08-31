Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Date, time, where to watch and other key details

In a few days from now, fans of Wednesday will be able to watch the remaining four episodes of Part 2 of the supernatural mystery comedy series' second season. Wednesday season 2 sees Jenna Ortega back in the Nevermore Academy.(Netflix)

Recently, singer Lady Gaga made the grand announcement for her single, The Dead Dance, during Netflix and Spotify’s Graveyard Gala in New York City. The event was held as part of the promotional Doom Tour for Wednesday Season 2.

Wednesday: When does Part 2 of Season 2 come out?

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday originally premiered on Netflix in November 2022. Post its humongous success, the series was renewed for a second season.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1, which included four episodes in total, came out on August 6. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the remaining part of the sophomore season.

As per the official announcement, the second part of Wednesday Season 2, featuring episodes five to eight, will be arriving on Netflix on September 3, 2025.

In the US, fans will be able to watch the final four episodes at 3 AM ET, as reported by Tudum.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Gough and Millar stated that Wednesday Addams' journey in the second season is "darker and more complex," making her navigate through family, friends, as well as new mysteries at the Nevermore Academy. Also, she gets to face some of the old adversaries while heading into another year at the academy.

In the first part of Season 2, fans saw Wednesday (essayed by Jenna Ortega) marking her return to Nevermore, where a wave of mysterious incidents pulled her back into danger.

Notably, the makers have already renewed the series for a third season, which was earlier announced by Ortega and director Tim Burton ahead of the Season 2 Part 1 premiere, People magazine reported.

Wednesday Season 2: What to expect in Part 2?

The story will move forward from where it left out in the fourth episode of Season 2. Earlier, fans saw Wednesday getting thrown from a window by Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), and later she wakes up in a hospital.

Besides Jenna Ortega, the series features Catherina Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, among others.

One of the biggest highlights from the second part is Lady Gaga's debut as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore.

Rosaline has been described as "mysterious and enigmatic" as she crosses paths with Wednesday.

FAQs

Where to watch all episodes of Wednesday?

Fans can see the first season and four episodes of Season 2 on Netflix.

When will Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 come out?

The final four episodes in the series will premiere on September 3.

What time will Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 come out in the US?

Viewers will be able to watch the final four episodes at 3 AM ET on September 3.