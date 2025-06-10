Ginny & Georgia Season 3 finale: Austin takes the stand but who goes to jail? Cliffhanger ending explained

Ginny & Georgia's Season 3 finale is an emotional rollercoaster. The season dives deep into Georgia Miller’s darkest hour. Once the cool-headed, sharp-tongued mum who always had a plan, Georgia now finds herself cornered in a murder trial that has everyone talking (literally). The courtroom scene surrounding the death of Tom Fuller, played by Vincent Legault, takes a toll on her, who is forced to face the truth. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 ending explained: Here's what happened to Georgia and if she went to jail(Netflix)

Now, let's break down the twists, turns and heart-stopping moments that define this season’s end.

What happens to Georgia?

Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, said this season shows her character truly breaking down for the first time. While she has committed murders before - of her abusive ex-husbands, Tom [Fuller]’s death feels different.

“What was different about Tom was that he wasn’t a bad man,” explained show creator Sarah Lampert. Georgia’s decision to end Tom’s life out of what she thought was mercy spirals into a viral legal battle, putting her and her children’s lives in the public eye.

Austin and Ginny rewrite the story

Then comes a jaw-dropping moment. Georgia’s son, Austin (played by Diesel La Torraca), a child, takes the stand and admits that he saw the murder happen.

In a powerful performance, Howey’s Georgia braces for betrayal, only to be stunned when Austin blames his father, Gil (portrayed by Aaron Ashmore), for the crime instead. It’s a chilling sacrifice, orchestrated by none other than Antonia Gentry’s Ginny.

Ginny, who used to be afraid of turning into her mother, has now embraced Georgia’s manipulative edge.

Antonia Gentry explained that by the end of Season 3, Ginny becomes the strategist of the family. She secretly hires a lawyer, manipulates Sabrina Grdevich’s Cynthia into suggesting Gil’s presence at the scene, and even persuades Austin to lie - just to protect Georgia. “You’re not allowed to give up,” Ginny tells her mother, taking charge when Georgia falters.

Freedom comes at a cost

The finale doesn’t end with relief but with reflection. Georgia walks free, thanks to her kids, but the emotional cost is enormous. Her children have adopted her methods, and that weighs heavily on her. “It’s a level of love and sacrifice on so many levels,” says Howey.

Showrunner Sarah Glinski points out that Georgia’s bond with her kids has always been her driving force, but the realisation that she’s passed down her darkness sparks a possible turning point. As Lampert puts it, Georgia finally sees that her mantra of “you and me against the world” may have done more harm than good, setting the tone for a deeply emotional Season 4.

FAQs

1. When was Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia released?

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia premiered on June 5.

2. Which actors portray the characters of Ginny and Georgia?

Antonia Gentry stars as Ginny, while Brianne Howey plays the role of Georgia.

3. Who is the new love interest Ginny starts dating in Season 3?

In Season 3, Ginny begins dating Wolfe, a fellow student she meets in her poetry class.

4. What charges does Georgia face in the third season?

Georgia is accused of murdering Tom Fuller, Cynthia Fuller's husband.