Ginny and Georgia season 3 gets a ‘frustrating’ release date on Netflix

Netflix renewed Ginny and Georgia for season 3 and 4 quite some time ago, but the release date has been kept under wraps. The anticipation for the third season landing in 2024 was high, but it seems there has been a slight delay, leaving fans pondering whether to prepare tissues or party poppers. Netflix has now unveiled a new release date for season 3, but is it sooner or later than you expected? Ginny and Georgia season 3(Netflix)

Ginny and Georgia season 3 release update

Mark your calendars, but maybe with a light pencil for now. The eagerly awaited comeback of Ginny and Georgia has encountered a small hiccup. In Netflix's star-studded lineup of upcoming shows scheduled for 2024, which includes Bridgerton 3, Squid Game 2, Sweet Home 3, Cobra Kai 6, and many more, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 has been omitted from this year's release window and Fans are definitely upset and frustrated by this development.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 won't be making its debut on Netflix until 2025, according to Deadline. This suggests a minimum two-year gap between the release of Season 2 and the premiere of Season 3, leaving fans curious about the timeline for the arrival of the new episodes.

When will Ginny and Georgia season 3 premiere

While previous reports suggested work on Ginny and Georgia season 3 might be underway, there's no official confirmation of filming starting yet. Season 1 premiered on February 24, 2021, followed by a quick season 2 renewal on April 29th. Going by the trends, the filming for the same commenced on November 29th of that year and wrapped up by on April 23, 2022. but the new episodes didn't arrive on Netflix until January 5, 2023, after an eight-month wait.

Based on this timeline, a similar pre-production period of roughly six months for season 3 wouldn't see filming begin until sometime in the summer of 2024. The production was also affected by the WGA and SAG AFTRA strike leading to the delay.

However, it should also be taken into consideration that during the time of Season 2 filming, the world was already grappling with the pandemic, which also affected production. In the case of Season 3, that is not the situation, so one can expect it to come sooner than expected. Early speculation suggests Ginny and Georgia season 3 might premiere in the first half of 2025.