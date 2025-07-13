James Brolin recalls blind date with Barbra Streisand which both almost cancelled

Hollywood veteran James Brolin opened up about the unexpected blind date that changed his life: the night he met his wife, Barbra Streisand. Now 84, Brolin, in a conversation with People, said that he and Streisand were both hesitant to attend the July 1, 1996, date. James Brolin shared how a hesitant blind date with Barbra Streisand in 1996 transformed their lives. (jamesbrolin_/Instagram)

Brolin, speaking to the publication, said they had both picked up the phone to cancel. However, they did not go through with the cancellation and decided to “just do it.” He further said that moment of hesitation led them to a “life of deep love, trust and creative partnership."

James Brolin says he admired Barbra Streisand’s personality

Before their date, Brolin had been single for three years, having ended his marriage to actor Jan Smithers in 1995. Streisand, then 54, had been divorced from actor Elliott Gould since 1971. Both Brolin and Streisand, the People report stated, were established stars navigating life solo-until fate intervened. Brolin added that he had admired Streisand’s personality even before he met her.

But when they finally sat face-to-face, the actor caught Streisand off guard with his new look: clean-shaven and short hair, according to the Smooth Radio report. Streisand told the publication that she was expecting a man with a brown beard and brown wavy hair, but she saw a man with his hair cut off and no beard.

Brolin, recalling the moment, told People, “That’s when I fell in love. She told the truth from the start. I was crazy about her.”

The couple’s intimate wedding anniversary celebration

Brolin and Streisand, now married for 27 years, celebrated their anniversary this year by relaxing at home, enjoying the pool, sea view, and a quiet dinner with close friends. Brolin added they called it a night with a movie at home.

When asked about the key to their lasting bond, he credited mutual respect and space. He shared that Barbra never asked accusatory questions and added that they can destroy relationships. Moreover, their differences complement each other. Brolin shared that his wife is a perfectionist and takes her time, in contrast to his quick decision-making style and problem-solving aptitude. “And yet, we love how the other one works,” he added.

Brolin on missed opportunities in Hollywood

Outside of his marriage, Brolin reflected on his career milestones and missed opportunities. According to a PTI report, he revealed that he was nearly cast as James Bond in Octopussy after Roger Moore briefly exited the project.

Brolin was quoted as saying that he had flown over, begun training with stuntmen, and even gotten an apartment, but was dropped before signing after Moore eventually returned. Brolin also turned down Superman (1978) since he was unsure about wearing the costume and being “hung up” by wires in a big red sock.

FAQs

What is James Brolin most known for?

Brolin is best known for roles in Westworld, The Amityville Horror, Hotel, and Traffic. He’s also known for his long-running marriage to Barbra Streisand.

How old was Barbra Streisand when she married James Brolin?

Barbra Streisand was 56 years old when she married Brolin in 1998.

What happened to James Brolin’s first wife?

Brolin was previously married to actress Jan Smithers, with whom he has a daughter. Before that, he was married to Jane Cameron Agee. Both marriages ended in divorce.