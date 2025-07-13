IND vs ENG Live Updates: Shubman Gill vs Crawley adds drama as India, England get ready for second innings shootout

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Series Day 4: Just like the previous two fixtures, the third Test between India and England hangs by a thread, at Lord’s. Day 4 will see Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett return to resume batting for England in the second innings. The final session on Day 3 ended in a dramatic note as India skipper Shubman Gill confronted Crawley in an abuse-laden rant, accusing him of trying to delay proceedings. The hosts reached 2/0 and only faced one over, much to the dismay of the visitors. Day 3 also saw India finish with the same first innings total as England - 387. There were key moments throughout the day, as India began on a strong note, courtesy of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant....Read More

Rahul and Pant eased past the English bowlers, building a dominant partnership. Only a run-out at the stroke of lunch saw Pant depart for 74 off 112 balls. Then Rahul got his ton in the post-Lunch session and then was dismissed immediately. But this time, India's middle order didn't crumble as Ravindra Jadeja built on Rahul-Pant's rescue act to get a half-century and also managed useful partnerships with Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After Stumps, Rahul also accepted blame for Pant's run-out, stating that he wanted to get his hundred before lunch itself. “There was a conversation a couple of overs before that. I told him that I will get my hundred if possible before lunch. And with Bashir bowling that last over before lunch, I thought there's a good chance for me to get it, but, yeah, unfortunately I hit straight to the fielder,” he said.

“It was a ball that I could have hit for a boundary. Then he just wanted to rotate strike and see if he could put me back on strike. But, yeah, it shouldn't have happened: a run-out at that stage really changed the momentum. It was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that,” he added.

The match is also expected to have a result for sure and not a draw. The visitors will be looking to improve their batting display in the second innings, as they slipped from 248/4 to 254/5 when Rahul was dismissed, and it was 11 balls later.