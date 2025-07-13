Evan Rachel Wood won’t appear in Practical Magic 2 - Here's why

Evan Rachel Wood says she won’t be returning for the sequel to Practical Magic, and it wasn’t her decision, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Following news that Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are back as the Owens aunts, some fans wondered if Wood might reprise her role as well. But the actress addressed the speculation directly on Friday. In the original 1998 film, Evan Rachel Wood played Kylie Owens, a daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel."

"I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters," she added.

Wood played Sandra Bullock’s daughter in the 1998 film

In the original 1998 film, Wood played Kylie Owens, the older daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character, Sally. Sally and her sister Gillian, played by Nicole Kidman, were raised by their aunts, Jet (Wiest) and Franny (Channing), after the death of their parents. The aunts also introduced them to witchcraft.

It’s already been confirmed that both Bullock and Kidman will appear in the sequel. Wiest and Channing are also returning.

What was the original film about?

Practical Magic was released in 1998. The plot of the film revolves around two sisters, Sally and Gillian. After their parents pass away, they are raised by their aunts, who happen to be witches. The two girls learn magic as they grow up. However, it is not all fun.

Years later, Gillian’s ex-boyfriend dies in a bad situation and comes back as a spirit. The sisters have to deal with the ghost before things get worse. The film was based on a book by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2: New faces and a confirmed release date

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a few original cast members are coming back, but Practical Magic 2 is also adding some new faces. Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod have joined the cast.

Susanne Bier is directing the sequel. She previously worked on Bird Box and The Night Manager. The script was written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, along with Georgia Pritchett, known for her work on Succession.

FAQs

Why isn’t Evan Rachel Wood in Practical Magic 2?

She said on Instagram that she wasn’t asked to return and was told the role is being recast.

Who did Evan Rachel Wood play in the original Practical Magic?

She played Kylie Owens, the eldest daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character, Sally.

Which original cast members are returning for Practical Magic 2?

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing are confirmed to return.

What made Evan Rachel Wood famous?

She gained recognition for her role in Thirteen (2003) and later starred in Westworld, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.