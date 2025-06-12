How Sandra Bullock turned Dakota Johnson’s infamous Razzie win for Madame Web into something positive

Rumours have been swirling that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have ended their eight-year relationship. Adding to a challenging few months, Dakota also took home a Razzie Award for her role in Madame Web (2024), a film that failed to impress audiences and critics alike. In a recent episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Johnson opened up about a surprising message she received from none other than Sandra Bullock. The Hollywood icon reached out after Dakota’s Razzie win for Worst Actress, an infamous award that Bullock herself once won. Sandra Bullock and Dakota Johnson

“I recently actually exchanged texts — well, I got a voice note — from Sandra Bullock, because I don’t know if you know, but I won the Razzie for Worst Actress,” Johnson revealed. “There’s a lot of good people who have won that… but Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note, being like ‘I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch, we should have a monthly brunch.’ Because I guess she won that the year that she won the Oscar as well. It was in the same year, I think.” Johnson shared how special the message felt: “I freaked out getting this message from her because she’s so iconic to me, as like a movie star. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was just crazy.”

The Razzie sweep wasn’t just a blow to Johnson personally; Madame Web itself was a major disappointment, taking home Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay awards. The film, which stars Johnson as Cassandra Webb — a paramedic who gains precognitive abilities after a near-death experience — fell flat with audiences. Earlier, Dakota stood firm in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, asserting that the film’s failure was not her fault.