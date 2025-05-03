Speed stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to work together after 20 years in a romantic thriller

Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are officially reuniting on screen for the first time in nearly two decades. According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the two actors, who famously co-starred in Speed more than 30 years ago are attached to a new romantic thriller currently in development at MGM Studios. KEanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock

The upcoming project, which remains untitled, is described as a “propulsive” romantic thriller. It’s being penned by screenwriter Noah Oppenheim, known for Jackie and The Maze Runner. The film will also bring back Speed producer Mark Gordon, whose producing credits include Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot. In addition to starring, Keanu and Sandra are listed among the producers, along with Oppenheim, Bibby Dunn, and Sarah Bremner.

Released in 1994, Speed was a box office smash, grossing approximately $350 million worldwide against a $30 million budget. The high-octane action film helped cement Keanu as a top-tier action lead following his role in Point Break, while also catapulting Sandra into the spotlight after several smaller film appearances. The film also marked the feature directorial debut of Jan de Bont.

Keanu and Sandra reunited once before, in 2006’s The Lake House, a romantic fantasy and remake of a South Korean film. Due to the story’s unique time-bending premise, the two leads had minimal on-screen interaction. The plot centers on two people communicating through time via a mysterious mailbox linked to the same house.

During a screening of Speed at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles last year, the actors playfully floated the idea of a third installment. “The geriatric version. It won’t be fast,” Sandra quipped. While Keanu replied with one word: “Retirement.”

Sandra expressed that she couldn't envision revisiting the Speed franchise without Jan de Bont, who was in attendance at the screening. “All these things happened because the crazy man in the greenish jacket over there,” she said, pointing to the director.

“He’s so soft and gentle today and I’m like, that’s not the man I remember. But he’s the man who put the energy and the idea together and knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone and everyone stepped up to plate,” she added.

Sandra also suggested that making a new Speed film would be a major undertaking: “would require a lot from everybody,” adding that she wasn’t sure if today’s film industry would be “willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it.”

Keanu, meanwhile, has several projects lined up, including John Wick 5 and Good Fortune, a comedy directed by Aziz Ansari. Bullock, though currently keeping a lower profile, is expected to reprise her role in the much-anticipated sequel to Practical Magic, where she’ll reunite with Nicole Kidman.