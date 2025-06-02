Nicole Kidman wants young girls to love their curly hair; tips to bring the bounce back
With Nicole Kidman sharing her one regret - straigtening her curly hair, we spoke to hair experts on how you can revive your curls
Curly hair has its own charm, and in a recent interview, Nicole Kidman spoke about how she ruined her glorious head of curls by straightening it. The actor spoke about making it big in the industry with her film Days of Thunder (1990), but rues, “Why did I straighten my hair? I love my hair here, this is my natural hair (points to her photo with curly hair)”. Her advice to “little girls”? “Embrace the curl. Do not follow my steps and straighten your hair.”
However, it’s the classic case of the grass is greener on the other side, as many curly-haired women love the straight hair effect. With Indian actors like Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, and Mithila Palkar, to name a few, embracing their texture, it’s time you do the same. So, if you want to toss the straightener and revive your curls, we’ve spoken to hair experts to help you figure it out.
Marios Neofytou, Creative and Education Director, 3TENX Salon, says, “Curly hair is a privilege, but a lot of the time, the lack of knowledge to care, maintain and style curly hair forces women towards the ease of straightening their curls.” When Nicole opened up about unintentionally ruining her natural curls, “it struck a chord with many who’ve battled managing their textured hair,” says Aankith Aroraa, Founder, Streamline Beauty, adding that curly hair is more prone to dryness, breakage, and definition loss. But with the right routine, curls can be revived — even after damage.
The first step is to rebuild what’s lost — moisture, elasticity and bond strength. Introduce bond-repairing styling gels into your routine, as they work on a molecular level to strengthen curl-forming bonds, helping to restore shape and resilience over time.
Aankith says, “Opt for products that combine anti-frizz properties with hydration and detangling benefits, especially if you're dealing with high humidity or porous hair.”
It’s important to gently cleanse with sulfate-free shampoos to preserve the hair’s natural oils, and use deep conditioning treatments with moisturising ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil regularly. Marios says, “The key to revive damaged curls lies in a protein to moisture balance with protein treatments rebuilding damaged cuticles and alternated with intensive moisture masks to maintain elasticity.”
Tips & Tricks:
- Wash and condition intentionally: Use a sulfate-free cleanser and a deeply moisturising conditioner on your hair that can restore softness and elasticity to the curls.
- Apply products on soaking wet hair: Hydration is key. Styling gels and creams absorb best when curls are still dripping wet. Use a generous amount and smooth it in using the ‘praying hands’ technique; scrunch to encourage curl formation.
- Use the sectioning and layering method: Work the product into your hair in sections. A leave-in conditioner followed by a bond-enhancing styling gel creates a moisture seal while promoting definition and long-lasting hold.
- Sleep smart: Use a satin or silk pillowcase at night to reduce friction and avoid your hair from getting frizzy.
- Trim regularly: If the ends of your hair are damaged, it weighs the curls down and leads to frizz. Regularly trimming your hair can also lead to your hair growing in a healthy manner.
- Avoid product overload: While it is important to use products that help for curl definition, shine and softness, too many layers can lead to buildup and ultimately dull hair.