Nicole Kidman wants young girls to love their curly hair; tips to bring the bounce back

Curly hair has its own charm, and in a recent interview, Nicole Kidman spoke about how she ruined her glorious head of curls by straightening it. The actor spoke about making it big in the industry with her film Days of Thunder (1990), but rues, “Why did I straighten my hair? I love my hair here, this is my natural hair (points to her photo with curly hair)”. Her advice to “little girls”? “Embrace the curl. Do not follow my steps and straighten your hair.” Actor Nicole Kidman and her curly hair

However, it’s the classic case of the grass is greener on the other side, as many curly-haired women love the straight hair effect. With Indian actors like Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, and Mithila Palkar, to name a few, embracing their texture, it’s time you do the same. So, if you want to toss the straightener and revive your curls, we’ve spoken to hair experts to help you figure it out.

Marios Neofytou, Creative and Education Director, 3TENX Salon, says, “Curly hair is a privilege, but a lot of the time, the lack of knowledge to care, maintain and style curly hair forces women towards the ease of straightening their curls.” When Nicole opened up about unintentionally ruining her natural curls, “it struck a chord with many who’ve battled managing their textured hair,” says Aankith Aroraa, Founder, Streamline Beauty, adding that curly hair is more prone to dryness, breakage, and definition loss. But with the right routine, curls can be revived — even after damage.

The first step is to rebuild what’s lost — moisture, elasticity and bond strength. Introduce bond-repairing styling gels into your routine, as they work on a molecular level to strengthen curl-forming bonds, helping to restore shape and resilience over time.

Aankith says, “Opt for products that combine anti-frizz properties with hydration and detangling benefits, especially if you're dealing with high humidity or porous hair.”

Actor Sanya Malhotra has openly accepted her curly hair on and off screen (instagram)

It’s important to gently cleanse with sulfate-free shampoos to preserve the hair’s natural oils, and use deep conditioning treatments with moisturising ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil regularly. Marios says, “The key to revive damaged curls lies in a protein to moisture balance with protein treatments rebuilding damaged cuticles and alternated with intensive moisture masks to maintain elasticity.”

Tips & Tricks: