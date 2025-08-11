Kate Hudson just threw it back to her romcom era with Role Model's 'surprise Sally' segment in Aspen: Watch

Role Model's Aspen, Colorado concert for Up in the Sky clearly peaked when Kate Hudson jumped out from backstage to grove to the Gods with the singer. Kate Hudson channels her best romcom self for surprise Sally segment during Role Model concert(Photos: X)

Kate, 46, turned Sally diva for the performance of song 'Sally, when the wine runs out', following on the big little concert ritual it's become for Role Model to conjure up one OG baddie after another for what has been dubbed the 'surprise Sally' segment. Dressed in a snazzy pink satin slip dress paired with suede brown cowboy boots, Kate truly looked like she was living her best life as she pranced around stage, the crowd going wild with each turn.

Never mind that the official No Place Like Else tour page captioned the video "how to lose sally in 10 days @katehudson", but Kate for whatever reason, was dripping with that romcom street cred in her aura and vibe. There's no tell-tale sign or even a direct reference to her cult classic hits Almost Famous (2000) and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), but the head-bopping energy she brought on stage was somehow an absolute dead ringer for her respective characters Penny Lane and Andy Anderson from the films — one look at the video and you'll agree that it's unmissable.

And comment sections of course, picked up on the vibe as instantly: "that’s our penny lane", "UR JOOOOEEEEEEKINGGGGG", "close enough welcome back ben barry and andie anderson" and "oh i love everything about this😭" read a few comments.

It is worth mentioning here that what has gotten many truly baffled is the range of Sallys Role Model is being able to come up with. Past concerts have seen Renee Rapp, Olivia Rodrigo, Bowen Yang, and the best surprise of the lot so far. Natalie Portman, jump out as Sally with Kate now joining the list.

So any bets on who will be Role Model's next surprise Sally?