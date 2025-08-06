Ritual of Raven: Demo for Stardew Valley-style farming simulation now available. Know details

If you are a fan of slow-burn farming games but looking for something a little stranger - maybe darker - Ritual of Raven might be worth your time. As Game Rant notes, this new isometric life sim shares a few bones with Stardew Valley, but it does not stay in that lane for long. It is built by Spellgarden Games and published by Team17 (the same team behind Date Everything). Ritual of Raven demo out now, check out the details.(X/@RitualofRaven)

Ritual of Raven drops players into a world where farming is not just about watering plants - it is about summoning magical beings, casting enchantments, and flipping Tarot cards that reshape your land.

One of the biggest changes? You do not do most of the manual farm work. From the very start, magical helpers called Arcana Constructs handle the heavy lifting. That gives you room to explore, uncover new areas, and expand your world.

Ritual of Raven demo now live - full game hits next week

The playable demo is now available on Steam, and gives players a first look at what Ritual of Raven has to offer. According to Game Rant, you can try out the early minutes of the game for free - and if it clicks, you won’t have to wait long. The full release drops August 7.

Pricing’s reasonable, too. The standard price is $15, but it is discounted by 10% until August 14, so if you move fast, it will cost you around $13.50.

The demo already shows off the core loop: discover magical elements, document them in your “Book of Shadows,” and use your findings to unlock more story or gameplay. Combat takes a backseat. It’s all about discovery.

It is not just farming - there is lore, too

Like Stardew, there is relationship-building here. You can raise friendship levels with other characters, unlocking personal backstories and bits of lore. But Game Rant points out that Ritual of Raven pushes things even further into the supernatural.

Instead of a standard fishing mini-game, you will be pulling strange items from magical portals. Each one connects to something else in the world, encouraging players to piece together deeper meaning.

And yes - there is romance. But it is wrapped in a darker, moodier tone than most farming sims.

Spellgarden’s last game, Sticky Business, struck a chord with fans of relaxing sims. Ritual of Raven seems to be aiming for the same audience, but with more atmosphere, more mystery, and way more magic.

FAQs:

Is the Ritual of Raven demo free on Steam?

Yes, the demo is free and offers a sneak peek at the early part of the game.

When does Ritual of Raven release?

The full game launches on August 7.

How much does Ritual of Raven cost?

It’s priced at $15, but there’s a 10% launch discount until August 14.

Does Ritual of Raven have combat?

No, the focus is on exploration, discovery, and magic - not fighting.

Is it similar to Stardew Valley?

It shares the cozy sim vibe, but swaps out traditional farming for spellcasting and Tarot-based mechanics.