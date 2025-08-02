Top 5 popular free multiplayer shooter games you can play in 2025

Multiplayer shooter games remain a major part of PC gaming in 2025. These games offer various experiences, from fast-paced combat to strategic teamwork, without requiring players to pay real money. Whether competing in team battles or cooperating with friends, real player interactions make these games engaging. Check out these top free multiplayer shooter games in India like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals and more today.(Pexels)

Here’s a list of the five best free-to-play shooters that are shaping the gaming landscape today. Each title brings different gameplay styles, ranging from tactical gunfights to hero-based battles and cooperative modes. Let’s have a look.

Delta Force

The Delta Force series has made a comeback as a free-to-play game focused on large-scale player-versus-player battles. Matches support up to 64 players. Beyond its well-known single-player campaigns, the multiplayer modes have drawn attention, especially the “Escape from Tarkov”-style mode, where players collect valuable items called Mandelbricks and try to escape. Developer Team Jade has applied lessons from current shooters to balance weapons, operators, and loadouts. They emphasise that Delta Force will avoid pay-to-win mechanics.

Valorant

Valorant offers a 5v5 hero shooter experience that mixes tactical shooting with character abilities. The game combines classic gunplay with team coordination through unique agents, making it popular in both casual and competitive play.

Marvel Rivals

Launched in late 2024, Marvel Rivals is a 6v6 third-person shooter featuring Marvel characters. All heroes are available at launch, and the game supports cross-platform play. Its maps include destructible environments, allowing players to alter the battlefield during matches. Regular updates and a free hero roster have helped grow its player base to over 40 million.

Counter-Strike 2

Valve updated Counter-Strike with a new engine, Source 2, and enhanced network performance. This free game offers precise shooting mechanics and deep competitive gameplay, maintaining its place as a top tactical shooter.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Treyarch leads Black Ops 6, bringing two multiplayer modes: traditional fast-paced combat and the Zombies mode. The multiplayer includes new movement mechanics and varied maps. Zombies mode returns to a round-based format with added customisation options like Zombie Augments, ammo mods, and field upgrades, which help increase the challenge for players.