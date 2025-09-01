September Social Security payment full schedule: Key dates to remember

The Social Security Administration rolled out monthly payments for September 2025. Given the frequent changes in payment schedules due to date clashes, here is a full look at how much you can expect to receive and when. Retirees, SSDI, and other recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997 will receive their payments on September 3. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

How much will you receive?

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” says the official SSA website. “In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

When will you receive benefits?

Retirees, SSDI, and other recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997 will receive their payments on September 3.

Apart from this, those receiving only social security benefits will receive their checks depending on their birthdate and the regular payment schedule.

· For those born from the 1st to the 10th of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., September 10

· For those born from the 11th to the 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., September 17

· For those born from the 21st to the 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., September 24

SSI payments

Those eligible for SSI payments would have already received their September check on August 29 since the regular payment day i.e. September 1 is Labor Day. Under such conditions, SSA guidelines mandate the check to be delivered on the nearest previous working day.

Here are the other dates for delivering SSI checks:

· Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 (Check for September 2025)

· Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)

· Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)

· Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)

· Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)

· Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 (Check for February 2026)

· Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 (Check for March 2026)

Overpayment concerns

Some time back, the SSA had announced plans to switch beneficiaries who have still opted to receive their payments through paper checks to the digital mode instead. Due to concerns about access to and literacy in the digital medium, this change had been delayed beyond September. The agency confirmed this delay last month, as reported by News Break.

The SSA began issuing overpayment notices on April 25, 2025 and would start withholding 50 percent of the recipient's benefits after about 90 days (or approximately July 24, at the earliest), until the overpayment is repaid, as reported by USA Today. During those 90 days, anyone who gets a notice of overpayment can ask the SSA to reconsider, waive or change the repayment rate.

Beneficiaries are still encouraged to opt for direct deposits over paper checks to ease the process and receive their payments on time.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta