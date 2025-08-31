September Social Security payments to follow normal schedule, but some may see cuts. What to know

Social Security payments for September will be made on the usual schedule. However, people who were previously overpaid may see smaller checks unless they take action, as reported by USA Today. During the 90-day window after receiving a notice, recipients can ask the SSA to review the case, waive repayment, or adjust the repayment rate.(Pexels)

In April, the Social Security Administration (SSA) said it would begin withholding 50% of a recipient’s monthly benefits to recover past overpayments. The agency started sending overpayment notices on April 25, 2025. Deductions began about 90 days later, around July 24, and will continue until the balance is paid back.

During the 90-day window after receiving a notice, recipients can ask the SSA to review the case, waive repayment, or adjust the repayment rate.

Social Security overpayments

Overpayments can happen if the SSA miscalculates benefits or if recipients do not report changes in income.

From 2015 to 2022, Social Security made nearly $72 billion in improper payments, most of which were overpayments, according to an Inspector General report from August 2024. That was less than 1% of the $8.6 trillion in total benefits paid during that time. As of September 2023, $23 billion in overpayments remained uncollected.

September Social Security payment schedule

Benefits are generally sent on Wednesdays:

• Sept. 10: Birthdays between the 1st and 10th.

• Sept. 17: Birthdays between the 11th and 20th.

• Sept. 24: Birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

Those who started receiving benefits before May 1997 will be paid on Sept. 3.

The SSA has posted full payment schedules for 2025 and 2026 online for budgeting purposes.

SSI payment schedule

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are usually issued on the first business day of each month. Because Sept. 1 is Labor Day, September’s payment will arrive early, on Aug. 29. Future SSI payment dates include:

• Aug. 29, 2025 – September payment

• Oct. 1, 2025 – October payment

• Oct. 31, 2025 – November payment

• Dec. 1, 2025 – December payment

• Dec. 31, 2025 – January 2026 payment

• Jan. 30, 2026 – February 2026 payment

• Feb. 27, 2026 – March 2026 payment

What is SSI?

SSI provides benefits to people with limited income and resources, those 65 or older, and those who are blind or disabled. Children with disabilities can also qualify. Adults generally cannot earn more than $2,019 a month to remain eligible.