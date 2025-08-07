The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently clarified a confusion regarding the introduction of their new Personal Identification Number (PIN) feature. This modification has come following criticism from advocacy groups regarding the reach of such an improvement. Social Security updates: What to know about security pin requirement, paper checks vs direct deposits(REUTERS)

PIN no longer mandatory

The SSA had earlier declared that from August 18, recipients would either need to go online or visit an in-person office to get their personal PIN. This is necessary to conduct basic tasks like address updates, tax form requests, and claiming status checks. Although aimed at improving security measures, this will significantly boost the number of field visits made by recipients per year.

Many individuals, such as Kathleen Romig from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, raised issues in the interest of those residing in rural or other inaccessible areas. The group even questioned whether the action was entirely necessary, given the considerable additional effort and pain it would entail.

SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano received a letter from The American Association of Retired Persons, which indicated that many individuals with disabilities, those with a retired background, or those with a lack of access to technology may not be able to participate in the same. The spokesperson for the organization has now confirmed that the PIN is no longer mandatory, as reported by News Nation. Beneficiaries can continue to use the “my Social Security” tab or existing identity verification methods.

Although a regulatory filing for the same hasn’t been made yet, the SSA plans on amending it soon.

Direct deposit mandate

Adding to the list of recent changes introduced by the SSA, starting September 30, no paper checks will be issued to beneficiaries. All recipients must now receive their payments through direct deposit or online transfer. The move aims to save costs and reduce fraud associated with mailing checks.

Beneficiaries are advised to update their payment mode to receive benefits in a due manner. They must enroll for the same before the deadline to avoid payment delays.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta