SSA to roll out August payments for beneficiaries soon: Check schedule, eligibility and more

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to roll out its August payments for beneficiaries soon. Depending on the number of benefits you are entitled to receive, your payment dates will differ according to a pre-decided calendar. However, due to the complexities in next month's calendar, beneficiaries will receive two checks, and some even three, during August. For those impacted by this change, it is important to understand the reasons behind it.

How much will you receive?

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” reads the official SSA website. “In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

Also receive supplemental security income (SSI)

The usual date for beneficiaries who began receiving social security before 1997 or those who receive both social security and SSI benefits would have been August 3. However, due to it falling on a weekend, these payments will now be rolled out on August 1 itself.

Since September 1 is Labor Day, payments for that month will be rolled on August 29. This change is in line with the SSA’s policy of distributing checks early in case the payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday and is undertaken to keep beneficiaries’ accounts in balance. Hence, this is not a double payment but simply a prepayment.

Regular payment schedule

For those who only receive social security benefits, payments are rolled out depending on the beneficiary’s birthdate. This process is undertaken over the last three Wednesdays of the month.

• For those born from the 1st to 10 of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., August 14

• For those born from the 11th to 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., August 21

• For those born from the 21st to 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., August 28

Eligibility criteria

You are eligible to receive this paper check if you

• Are an SSI beneficiary

• Have updated your bank information

• Haven’t had a recent change in status

Direct deposits usually take less time than mailed checks to arrive and are distributed depending on the receiver’s preferred mode of payment. The SSA usually advises beneficiaries to wait for three days in case they haven’t received their check before raising a complaint.

– By Stuti Gupta