Social Security payments on July 23: Who could see up to 50% cut?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in April that it would begin notifying recipients who previously received overpayments. After issuing these notices, the agency allows a 90-day window for beneficiaries to request a waiver or reduced repayment plan, as reported by USA Today. Once that period ends, the SSA will start withholding up to 50% of monthly benefits until the overpaid amount is recovered. The Social Security Administration will notify recipients of overpayments and allow 90 days for waiver requests.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Some recipients are scheduled to receive their next payment on July 23. The next payment date will fall on August 1, according to the SSA Payment calendar. While there might be others who would have noticed an increase in their benefits, which is a result of the Social Security Fairness Act. The act has been introduced for the public sector workers who suffered a reduction in their benefits in the past.

As of July 7, SSA claimed that it had processed over 3.1 million payments to the rightful recipients of the retroactive payment adjustments.

Also Read: Social Security payments on July 16: Who will receive up to $5,108 today?

Who will face beneficiary cuts and boosts in Social Security checks?

Social Security beneficiaries who have been overpaid in previous payments will face a 50% cut in their monthly benefit checks starting late July.

With the implementation of the Social Security Fairness Act, public sector workers who did not receive social benefits or whose benefits were reduced because their previous work was not subject to Social Security taxes also began receiving payments as SSA began rolling them out in February. police officers, firefighters, postal workers and public school teachers comprise of the affected recipients list.

Since SSA pays benefits the month after they are due, the recipients will see a change in August 2025.

Also Read: Alaska Airlines grounds all flights: How many planes are grounded, which airports are hit now?

How to return payment if SSA overpays you?

In case of receiving notice of overpayment from SSA, one can pay the extra amount via credit card, online bill pay, or check. For further assistance on repayment, visit the SSA website.

In a separate scenario, if one believes that the overpayment is justified, it was not their fault, or if they cannot afford to repay at the moment, people are advised to request a waiver via a form available on the SSA website.