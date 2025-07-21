Alaska Airlines grounds all flights: How many planes are grounded, which airports are hit now?

Alaska Airlines issued a ground stop for all their flights today, and while the reason was not immediately clear, the airline later came out and announced that they took the decision due to some issues they were experiencing with their IT systems. The Seattle-based airline said there would be residual impacts to its operations throughout the evening.(X/@AlaskaAir)

How many planes were impacted?

Alaska Airlines requested a ground stop for all its mainline aircraft, as per the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The company page notes it has an operational fleet of 238 Boeing 737 aircraft, and 87 Embraer 175 aircraft, taking the total to 325.

Which airports are witnessing delays?

Given that the airlines issued a ground stop for its entire fleet, all airports that are scheduled to receive Alaska Airlines planes are impacted.

However, airports currently showing ground stop or delay programs, as per the FAA include – San Francisco International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and Denver International Airport.

What happened with Alaska Airlines?

U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines grounded all of its flights after experiencing an IT outage on Sunday that impacted its systems, the company said, without specifying the nature of the outage.

The Seattle-based airline said there would be residual impacts to its operations throughout the evening, without providing more specific details.

In June, Alaska Air Group-owned Hawaiian Airlines said some of its IT systems were disrupted by a hack. Alaska Air Group said it was still determining the financial impact of the hack.

(With Reuters inputs)