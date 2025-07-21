What caused disruptions in Alaska Airlines ops, company finally explains

Alaska Airlines has requested a ground stop for all its mainline aircraft due to disruptions in system-wide IT issues, which was also confirmed by a banner displayed on the website. On its website, Alaska Airlines said it was experiencing issues with its IT systems. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issues,” it said. The company also requested for ground stops of all Horizon Air flights, the regional subsidiary operating Alaska Airlines flights. The company also requested for ground stops of all Horizon Air flights, the regional subsidiary operating Alaska Airlines flights.(AFP)

According to its website, Alaska Air Group operates a fleet of 238 Boeing 737 aircraft and 87 Embraer 175 regional jets, reported Reuters. In June, the Hawaiian Airlines, owned by Alaska Air Group, reported a cyberattack that disrupted some of its IT systems. The company stated it was still assessing the financial impact of the incident.