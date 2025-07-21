What is a go-around maneuver? How Delta flight pilot avoided mid-air collision with US B-52 bomber plane

Tragedy was narrowly averted thanks to the quick reflexes and thinking of a Delta flight pilot who performed a go-around maneuver to avoid a mid-air collision with a US B-52 bomber. Once on the ground, the pilot apologized to passengers for the abrupt move and explained what had happened.(X/@JayTowers, X/@US_EUCOM)

The incident, on July 18, occurred during the plane's approach to Minot, North Dakota. The SkyWest-operated flight had departed from Minneapolis.

“Given his speed ... I don't know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it,” the pilot said, as per a recording of the conversation, verified by NBC News.

“So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise, this is not normal at all. I don't know why they didn't give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar ... long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding. Not a fun day at work,” he added.

What is a go-around maneuver?

A go-around maneuver is essentially one where the pilot decides not to go through with the landing attempt.

ATR, the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer, describes it as “an essential flight maneuver where a pilot decides not to complete a landing attempt and instead takes the aircraft back into the air to make another approach or divert to an alternative airport.”

It is a critical aspect of flight safety management, and lets pilots avoid hazardous situations while landing. The company notes that a go-around can take place at any time, ‘from the final approach to the moment before the aircraft touches the ground’. However, it cannot be pulled off if the landing gear begins to bear the aircraft's weight, and if deceleration devices like thrust reversers and brakes are deployed.

A go-around maneuver typically takes a few minutes, and while not a daily occurrence, it is a standard procedure pilots follow to ensure proficiency.

Minot is home to an Air Force base with B-52 bombers, but it is unclear how close the two jets came to each other, or if a cockpit alarm was sounded to warn pilots of the potential crash.

“We are aware of the recent reporting regarding commercial and Air Force aircraft operating in airspace around Minot International Airport. We are currently looking into the matter. We can confirm that a B-52 aircraft assigned to Minot AFB conducted a flyover of the North Dakota State Fair Friday evening,” an Air Force spokesperson told ABC News.

“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident,” a spokesperson for the company said.