Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 returns to Los Angeles, makes emergency landing after engine fire | Video

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Atlanta was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for an emergency landing on Friday after one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff. The flight was operated by a Boeing 767-400, registered N836MH. The aircraft is 24.6 years old and powered by two GE CF6 engines.(X)

Footage of Flight DL446, operated by a Boeing 767-400 (tail number N836MH), shows flames coming from the aircraft’s left engine while in the air.

There were no reported injuries. Airport fire crews quickly responded and extinguished the blaze upon landing.

Live coverage from the aviation YouTube channel “LA Flights” captured the plane’s emergency landing, showing flames from the left engine and the ground crew’s swift response.

What happened?

According to a report by Aviation A2Z, the incident involved a Delta Air Lines aircraft that departed from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 18, bound for Atlanta (ATL). Shortly after takeoff, the flight crew detected signs of a potential fire in the aircraft’s left engine.

Pilots of Flight DL446 immediately declared an emergency and requested a return to LAX. Air Traffic Control (ATC) coordinated the aircraft’s safe return while alerting airport emergency teams. Upon landing, firefighting personnel confirmed the engine fire had been extinguished, and no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

Data from Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft initially climbed over the Pacific Ocean before looping inland over the Downey and Paramount areas. This manoeuvre gave the crew time to follow safety protocols and prepare the aircraft for landing. Throughout the emergency, the aircraft maintained a stable altitude and speed.

Upon arrival at LAX, the Boeing 767-432(ER) was met by emergency response vehicles from Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), including units 089, 0870, and ARFF2. Ground personnel carried out a visual inspection of the affected engine to ensure the fire was fully out before towing the plane for further assessment.

Passengers on board recalled hearing the captain inform them that emergency teams were “verifying that the engine fire is out.”

Partial air traffic control transmissions were captured in a livestream, providing additional context on how the emergency was managed.