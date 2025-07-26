SSI payment schedule August: When will you receive your social security checks?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon be rolling out payments to beneficiaries for the month of August. Given the complexities of this month’s calendar, there are a few changes and updates in terms of payment dates that those dependent on such grants must keep themselves aware of. Since August 3 falls on a Sunday and Labor Day falls on September 1, beneficiaries will be receiving two payments in August and possibly none the month after. SSA to issue August payments earlier due to weekend and Labor Day.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

For those who began receiving social security before 1997 or those who receive both social security and SSI benefits, the typical date to receive these payments would have been August 3. However, due to it falling on a weekend, these payments will now be rolled out on August 1 itself.

Since September 1 is Labor Day, payments for that month will be rolled on August 29. This change is important to keep track of so that beneficiaries don’t get confused and are able to plan their expenses accordingly, as reported by EPR News.

Regular Payments for August

For those beneficiaries who solely receive social security benefits, payments are rolled out depending on their birthdate. This process is undertaken over the last three Wednesdays of the month.

• For those born from the 1st to 10 of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., August 14

• For those born from the 11th to 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., August 21

• For those born from the 21st to the 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., August 28

Direct deposits are usually transferred faster than paper checks since their mailing period consumes time. Beneficiaries must update their calendars and make sure their details are updated to receive payments on time.

The SSA usually requests that people allow three days, following which they can reach out for assistance in case their payment hasn’t arrived.

(By Stuti Gupta)