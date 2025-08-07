No Social Security check this Wednesday? Here’s why you will have to wait

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to begin rolling out payments for August 2025 to its beneficiaries. Payments are distributed on a schedule based on recipients’ birthdates, with varying amounts issued on different dates throughout the month. When will you get SSA payments this month?(Unsplash)

Who gets paid and when?

SSA payments are issued on three Wednesdays each month. This process starts from the second week which means that the schedule won’t be followed before August 13.

Those receiving only social security benefits will receive their checks depending on their birthdate and the regular payment schedule.

For those born from the 1st to 10 of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., August 13 For those born from the 11th to 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., August 20 For those born from the 21st to 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., August 27

How much will you receive?

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” reads the official SSA website. “In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

Eligibility criteria

You are eligible to receive this paper check if you:

• Are an SSI beneficiary

• Have updated your bank information

• Haven’t had a recent change in status