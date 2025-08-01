Social Security change coming in August: SSA to roll out new policy. What to know

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will introduce a new multi-factor authorization policy starting mid-August. The agency plans to roll out a new Security Authentication Pin (SAP) to protect beneficiaries’ personal accounts. Initially, the move drew sharp criticism from advocates who suggested that the in-person visits required to facilitate such a shift would put people with disabilities, senior citizens, and rural communities at risk of being left out. However, the SSA has provided clarification in this regard. Social Security Administration is rolling out a major change in August: Here's all you need to know about it(REUTERS)

SSA clarifies the need for in-person visits

In response to concerns, the agency confirmed that in-office visits would not be mandatory for those willing to opt into the SSA’s latest security provision. “The filing with OMB will be amended to clarify that the use of the Security Authentication PIN (SAP) feature is entirely optional,” a spokesperson for the agency told Newsweek on Thursday (July 31).

“We are encouraging my Social Security account holders to use the enhanced SAP feature to quickly and securely verify their identity when calling the National 800 Number. Beneficiaries and my Social Security account holders are not required to set up or have a SAP for identity verification or manage their benefits over the phone – when calling the National 800 Number, they will continue to use the existing identity verification process.”

Why the sudden change?

The SSA had initially planned on keeping the verification process open only for those willing to visit their nearest office, removing the option to do the same over a phone call. However, this would have added 3.4 million office visits to the SSA’s schedule, per the outlet. Due to recent staffing cuts, 1 SSA employee is expected to serve 1,480 beneficiaries, as per AFGE’s estimates, which implies that this policy would have overburdened the workforce as well. Now, the option to verify the same over the call is also available.

In terms of changes, the agency has now started withholding up to 50% of benefits in case of overpayments. Improper payments usually occur due to miscalculation, failure to update status, or false income reporting. A beneficiary can ask for a waiver if they are facing financial troubles or are granted the option to appeal and request smaller withholdings. Beneficiaries must keep checking their notices and emails to be updated in case they are included in these categories.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta