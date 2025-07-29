Social Security payments August 2025: When and how much money will you receive?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon begin rolling out August payments to beneficiaries. Since August 3—the typical date for some people to receive their benefits—falls on a weekend, those eligible will get their payments early. When will you receive your Social Security payments for August? (Unsplash)

Social Security payments August: Eligibility criteria

You are eligible to receive this paper check if you:

• are an SSI beneficiary

• have updated your bank information

• have not had a recent change in status

How much will you receive?

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” reads the official SSA website.

“In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

When will you receive it?

Due to the calendar’s structure, supplemental security income will be delivered on August 1 instead of August 3. Retirees, SSDI, and other recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997 will get their payments on August 2.

Apart from this, those receiving only social security benefits will get their checks depending on their birthdate and the regular payment schedule.

For those born from the 1st to 10 of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., August 14

For those born from the 11th to 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., August 21

For those born from the 21st to 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., August 28

What are the changes?

The SSA had recently announced plans to switch beneficiaries who have still opted to receive their payments through paper checks to the digital mode instead. Due to concerns about access to and literacy in the digital medium, this change has now been delayed beyond September.

The agency confirmed this delay last week, as reported by News Break. Beneficiaries are still encouraged to opt for direct deposits over paper checks to ease the process and receive their payments on time.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta