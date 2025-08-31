‘Don’t want to end up dead like Microsoft engineer’: 33-year-old techie considers retiring with $3 million net worth

A technology professional has sparked discussion on the social media platform Blind after revealing his plan to retire at the age of 33 with a net worth of three million dollars. A 33-year-old techie confessed on Blind he was unhappy despite $3M net worth.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The post, titled “Can I retire at 33yrs old $3mil NW,” detailed the techie’s disillusionment with his career and lifestyle. Despite earning an Ivy League degree, working hard in the technology sector, and maintaining a fit physique, the user admitted to feeling unhappy and isolated.

“I’m 33yrs old and I just feel like I can’t anymore. Everywhere I look I see ego, lies, and fear,” the user wrote. He explained that his investments include a house generating rental income at a low interest rate, as well as other assets, leaving him with what he described as “cash flowing.” His long-term idea was to move abroad, possibly to Thailand or Portugal, to focus on building a family.

“No more AI, no more tech, no more nonsense,” the post continued. “If I move to Thailand or Portugal, won’t I be able to just sit back and watch compound interest work its magic on my NW? As it builds up, I can bring my kids back to America in the future.”

The user also drew a comparison to the case of Microsoft software engineer Pratik Pandey, who was found dead at the company’s Mountain View campus in California at the age of 35. Referring to him, the poster wrote, “I don’t want to end up dead like that Microsoft SWE. He was only two years older than me.”

Mixed reactions from users

The post attracted numerous reactions from other users, with many offering advice. One user remarked, “With that TC, I would work as long as possible until I either got fired or found a better job. Your net worth is only mid-range right now, and it’s very easy to lose it all.”

Another was even more sceptical, saying, “At least keep making money. Three million is not much.”

“I am in your boat,” one user wrote. “I’m planning to quit at the end of 2027. I just need a bit more cushion because we have a kid.”

Another user reflected on financial freedom rather than numbers alone, commenting, “To retire in the USA? That’s not enough for the next 60 years. But it’s certainly enough to take time off, spend time abroad and figure out life. Absolutely. Money is freedom, not the ultimate goal. Your post is a reminder that you need to start using that freedom.”

Amid the serious discussion, one user added a light-hearted suggestion: “Buy a Ferrari, and you’ll suddenly be happy to keep working.”

