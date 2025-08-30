Indian-origin Microsoft techie Pratik Pandey found dead at work. Family warns against overwork: ‘That will save a life’

An Indian-origin software engineer employed at Microsoft Corp. was found dead at the company’s Mountain View campus in California. Pratik Pandey, an Indian-origin Microsoft engineer, was found dead at the Mountain View office.(Bloomberg)

The 35-year-old, identified as Pratik Pandey and originally from Indore, India, entered the office on the evening of August 19 and was discovered dead in the early hours of August 20, police confirmed. Officers responded to the scene around 2 am and reported finding “no signs of any suspicious activity or behaviour.” Authorities have clarified that the case is not being treated as a criminal investigation, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Family raises concerns over work pressure

Relatives have urged technology companies to take stronger steps to protect employees from extreme work demands. Speaking with the Palo Alto Daily Post, Pandey’s uncle Manoj Pandey said, “Pratik was a very jubilant, hard-working and successful young man. Overall, a very positive person.”

His uncle further alleged that Pandey had been “working late nights for a very extended period of time,” and suggested that companies should pay closer attention when employees are consistently entering offices at odd hours. “That will probably save a life,” he said.

Academic and professional journey

Pandey moved to the United States a decade ago to pursue a master’s degree at San Jose State University. He built an impressive career, working at Apple, Illumina and Walmart Labs before joining Microsoft in July 2020.

Colleagues and classmates described him as helpful and approachable, with a passion for sports such as football, cricket and table tennis.

Cultural Rites and community mourning

According to Palo Alto Daily Post, friends and family hosted a viewing for Pandey on August 29 in Fremont, California, before sending his remains to India. His parents and two sisters live there. His uncle emphasised that the viewing was important for their Hindu cultural traditions. “It’s a lot of pain for the family when a loved one passes away,” he said.